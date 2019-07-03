Modernization of JK Police: HC seeks response from GoI, JK Govt

July 03, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

In a suo moto cognizance, the High Court on Tuesday sought response from the Government of India (GoI) and Jammu and Kashmir government with regard to modernization, reformation and progression of the Police force in the State.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar sought response from Ministry of Home Affairs through its Secretary, Government of India and Chief Secretary of the State.

The bench also impleaded Secretary Home department and Director General of Police J&K as respondents and issued notice to them with a direction to file response on the matter.

Earlier, pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court of India, the High Court had issued notice to the central and state governments and had directed them to file their response by next date of hearing.

The petition was filed by Manish Kumar in the apex court and had sought direction to all the states and Union Territories to constitute Police commission to deal with allegations of Police action, redress of grievances of Police and to make recommendations for the welfare of Police force.

The Supreme Court in its order dated March 11 has noted that one of the central issues canvassed till date was the filling up of a large number of vacancies in different posts in the Police force in the states.

The bench of Deepak Gupta and Sanjay Khanna had said that the issue and problems are State-specific and could be appropriately dealt with by the respective High Courts.

“Having considered the matter, we are of the view that the records pertaining to each of the States including affidavits be sent by the Supreme Court Registry to the registry of the concerned High Courts with a request to the three Chief Justice of the High Court to entertain the matter on the judicial side as suo motu Public Interest Litigation and monitor the prayers made from time to time,” the apex court had directed while disposing of the petition.

The petitioner has sought directions to the States to formulate and implement the guidelines for the prevention and control of violent mass agitations and destruction of life and property.

He has also sought directions to the states and Union Territories to fill up the vacant posts in the Police and State’s armed forces “so that the Police force does not remain overburdened”. The petitioner has requested a direction to the Union of India to prescribe guidelines for the media reporting of the violent mass agitation and police action for prevention and control thereof.

He has also prayed that all the States and Union Territories be directed to provide for periodic training and upgradation of Police force and to fix the working two hours for the police personnel. “Order or direction restraining the States from drawing a presumption against the action of Police acting under the constitutional and statutory obligations,” the petitioner said.