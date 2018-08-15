Modernity, health and environment

Azad Hussain
With the growing population, the demand of requirements get increased, so did their production. For the growing need of essential commodities, modern technology has led to their production in a tremendous quantity to meet the needs of people.
Simultaneously, the growing need of services in various fields of life like health, education etc. has also led to the production of countless techniques, machines, gadgets and other appliances to make life more convenient in every possible respect.
On one hand, the technology has brought an end to the excessive physical hard work needed for the purpose of getting the hard tasks done which earlier needed much physical efforts and has made everything available to the people at easy access.
But at the same time this abrupt jump of technology has invited many threats to not only our heath but to the environment at large as well.
Earlier people used to do their day-to-day tasks by their own physical activities and used to walk long distances by foot which was very much beneficial for their sound health.
But the modern convenient ways of working by machines, spending more time on internet and excessive use of automobiles for traveling to even shorter distance like to nearby market places has made us physically more inactive in terms of muscular exertion, with the result people have fallen prey to many chronicle diseases.
Talking about its environmental aspect, the excessive usage of artificial as well as natural commodities in bulk quantity, it’s waste production and improper disposal has created many environmental problems.
Let us don’t talk about global environmental issues at large like global warming caused by the release of harmful greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and all that, leaving aside the places outside the Jammu Kashmir we the locals have ruined the environment by throwing the wastes on open roads, on streets and into the drains, making the surroundings not only unhealthy and look dull but making them dwelling place for disease causing germs.
You can hardly find any place free from used plastic bottles, peels of fruits, polythene bags, wrappers and other waste products all around here thrown by us without taking any care of our civic sense to dispose them off properly.
Usually, environmental problems lead to health problems, but here the both come together when we talk of junk foods.
Now-a-days children use junk foods mostly packed in non-biodegradable wrappers. Being harmful to health doctors always suggest to disallow the children to eat junk foods. But addicted children hardly accept to refrain from eating them.
So now-a-days increasing use of them and random throwing of wrappers has created both the problems together,environmental as well as health problems.
Although, the usage of products and the production of waste materials is more in densely populated cities and towns as compared to the villages but the municipalities hold the responsibility to make the places clean.
Still the air pollution due to the heavy rush of traffic is caused not only by smoke, as vehicles are having a thorough check for pollution, but by mixing of dust into air.
Though the number of factories in Kashmir is not too much but some smoke producing factories and brick kilns near dwelling places are hazardous to locals which need not to be given permission by authorities to be established near localities.
People in villages, mostly belong to agriculturists, and keep live stocks forrearing. But the cow dung, which they use as manure in the crop fields as an alternative to artificial fertilizers, is being seen collected in heaps on the road side in many villages where from it is carried to respective fields. This is a very harmful practice, as the people walking through often get affected by its harmful effects.
Since the dense growth of plantation and lesser rush of traffic is seen on the roads of villages, the level of air pollutants like dust and smoke is not too high.
Earlier people in villages used fire wood instead of LPG for the purpose of cooking, but now the cases of lung diseases due to old cooking practices have gone down to some extent by using LPG in most of the villages. But some nomads at upper reaches still continue the same old practice for the reason of financial constraints.
However, in Kashmir, at the end of autumn, in villages people start making charcoal for Kangries used in winter for warmth, for the purpose they need to burn the tree branches and smoke is evolved. But that too should be burnt away from dwelling places so that it may not make others to suffer.
In villages, the lack of awareness among most of the people about the importance of environment and lack of proper proposed sites for dumping wastes, people have no option other than using rivers for the purpose of dumping waste products.
Moreover, the water run-off from the crop fields with the mixed content of weedicides and fertilizers also add to not only the water pollution but the aquatic life.
At times people in villages used the river water for drinking purposes but the dumping of refused matter into the rivers has made river water not only unsafe for drinking and domestic purposes but it is not safe even for having a simple hand-wash.
So the technology which is the necessity of modern age has to develop, the useful things need to be used, but at the same time proper care needs to be taken in order to minimise the negative effects thereof.
If on one hand each and every person should keep alive his civic sense to hold the responsibility of keeping the environment clean and keep his own health under proper control, on the other hand, the concerned government authorities have to take responsibility to keep proper check on the issues of environment and the health of common people both in cities as well as in villages.
