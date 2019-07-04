About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 04, 2019 | Agencies

Moderate tremor strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan

 

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Confirming the quake, the US Geological Survey said that the quake struck at around 9.50 am (according to Indian Standard Time) Thursday morning.

No damage has been reported so far.

