Moderate tremor strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Confirming the quake, the US Geological Survey said that the quake struck at around 9.50 am (according to Indian Standard Time) Thursday morning.
No damage has been reported so far.
