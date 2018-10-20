About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Moderate temblor jolts JK

Published at October 20, 2018 12:02 AM 0Comment(s)159views


Srinagar, Oct 19:

 An earthquake of moderate intensity jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Director of the MeT Department Sonam Lotus said the quake measured 5.2 on the Richter scale and occurred at 6.55 p.m.
"The coordinates of the quake were latitude 38.4 degrees north and longitude 73.8 degrees east. The epicentre was in Tajikistan-Xinjiang region," he said.
No loss of life or damage to property was reported in Kashmir, which is located in a seismologically vulnerable zone.
In October 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 degrees on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people in divided Kashmir.

