Moderate rains lash Kashmir, wet spell to continue today

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | Irfan Yattoo

Srinagar-Jammu highway closed due to landslides

Parts of Kashmir Thursday received moderate to light rainfall and the Meteorological department is expecting that wet spell would continue on Friday.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended following multiple landslides along the road.

Deputy Director Metrological Department Kashmir, Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that moderate rains occurred across J&K on Thursday and it would continue till Friday afternoon and thereafter there would be a gradual improvement in the weather.

“We are expecting light and scattered rains along with thunder in Jammu Kashmir during the next 12-24 hours in J&K and isolated rains in Ladakh parts,” he said.

Mukhtar said there would be a significant improvement in weather from Saturday and thereafter a brief spell of rains in the afternoons in the isolated pockets. “However there is no forecast of any heavy rains in the region,” he said.

The continuous rainfall on Thursday also led to a dip in temperature in Srinagar and Jammu cities.

The incessant rains caused water-logging in several low-lying areas including M A Road, Jehangir Chowk, Magarmal Bagh, Nowgam, Maloora, and other low lying areas of the city.

The authorities pressed water pumps into service in some areas to drain out the rainwater.

The heavy rainfall triggered shooting stones and landslides at some places along the 270-kilometer Srinagar-Jammu highway, causing disruption in the movement of traffic.

Deputy Superintendent of Traffic (Highway), Ajay Anand said shooting stones and landslides had blocked the highway at several places.

“Though the efforts we're on to start clearance work, it could not be undertaken fully as it was raining heavily in the area,” he said.

Ajay said the highway was closed for traffic after multiple landslides occurred at Marog, Monkey Morh, Battery Chashma, Panthial and Trishul Morh areas.

A traffic advisory issued by theTraffic Police department said Jammu-Srinagar highway is blocked due to landslides at several places between Nashree to Banihal, and clearance work is going on and subject to fair weather and clearance of road, only stranded vehicles would be allowed to ply on Friday

However, Mughal Road is open for downward traffic.

Only Vehicles (load carriers) loaded with fresh fruits would be allowed from Herpora (Shopian) from 11 am to 4 pm toward Poonch.

No vehicle would be allowed after the cut of timings.

Moreover, no passenger vehicle or pedestrian would be allowed on the road, it said.







