Moderate rain, snow likely to lash Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kashmir ans Ladakh region witnessed a further drop in minimum temperatures as the Meteorological department forecast fresh rain and snowfall from Friday. 

The moderate rain and snow is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir and this time could affect Valley's surface connectivity with the rest of India.

In Srinagar the minimum temperature was minus 3.2 degree Celsius while it was minus 6.8 in Pahalgam minus 10 in Gulmarg.

In Ladakh region, Kargil town recorded minus 18.6 degree followed by Leh minus 14.5 degree.

The night's lowest temperatures in Jammu city was 4.5 degree Celsius, Katra 5.8, Batote 1.1, Bannihal 2.7 and Bhaderwah minus 2 degree Celsius.

