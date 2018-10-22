Model code of conduct to remain in force in JK till panchayat election

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Model Code of Conduct which came into force with the announcement of the schedule for elections to Local Bodies will continue till completion of the Panchayat elections, for which schedule has been issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, an official order said on Monday.
Consequent to the above, the following instructions are hereby issued for strict compliance by all the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, District Development Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police.
"There shall be ban on the transfer of officers/ employees who are connected with the conduct of Panchayat Elections - 2018 till the completion of the electoral process," the order reads.
However, in cases where the transfer of an officer/ official is considered absolutely necessary in public interest, the concerned Administrative Secretary may approach the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K with full justification and obtain prior clearance before issuance of any such order.
"All officers/ officials involved in the conduct of Panchayat Elections including Designated Police Officers shall be under the administrative control of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K for superintendence and discipline."
Further, all the District Election Officers (Deputy Commissioners) and District Superintendents of Police are enjoined upon to strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K from time to time in order to ensure free and fair elections.