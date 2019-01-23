Modalities for rationalization, restructuring of Forest Department reviewed

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 22:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Tuesday convened a meeting to review modalities for rationalization and restructuring of various wings of Forest Department aimed to further strengthen and improve further overall functioning of the Department and its allied wings.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Forests Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Chairmen Pollution Control Board Ravi Kumar Kesar, Chief Conservator of Forest P.K Singh, Chief Wildlife Warden Suresh Kumar, Managing Director State Forest Corporation Vasu Yadav, Director SFRI O.P Sharma, Director Social Forestry Neelu Geera, Director Forest Protection Force Asaf Mahmood, Director Finance Forest Department R.S Bali, Special Secretary Technical in Forest Department Ramesh Kumar and other concerned.
The meeting discussed rationalization and restructuring of various wings of the Forest Environment & Ecology Department including Forest Department Territorial, Wildlife Protection Department, Soil & Water Conservation, Social Forestry Department and Forest Protection Force Department, the official added.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on proper utilization of human resources and career progression, pyramid re-structuring, stagnations, service under one-umbrella, attraction for newcomers and other related issues.
On the occasion, the Advisor stressed for effective utilization of the available human resource to achieve positive results. He also laid stress on capacity building of the employees for making the department more vibrant in its functioning.
Seeking suggestions from officers for better functioning of the Department, the Advisor was apprised about the various initiatives being taken by the Department towards the conservation and protection of the forests and wildlife of the state.
Kumar asked concerned officers of the allied sectors of the Forest, Environment & Ecology Departments to work in close coordination, besides contributing their skills and experiences for better functioning of the Department.
Later, the Advisor chaired another meeting during which he stressed on taking innovative measures to uplift and boost the Agriculture sector in the state.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Production Department Manzoor Ahmad Lone, representatives of private agencies and other officers of the Agriculture Department, the official added.