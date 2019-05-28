Modalities for establishment of Aqua Park at Botanical Garden reviewed

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today convened a meeting of senior officers of Fisheries, Floriculture and Tourism departments to review the modalities for the establishment of a mega Aquarium/Aqua Park at Botanical Garden, Srinagar.

Director Floriculture, Hafeez Ahmed Shah, Director, Fisheries, R N Pandita, Director, Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Purnima Mittal were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Dr Sammon said the proposed Aquarium/Aqua Park is being established with aim to attract tourists on the pattern of Bahu Fort aquarium at Jammu.

He further said Fish aquarium will be set up underground near Botanical Garden and on the surface, a beautiful aqua park will also be set up. Dr Samoon said the aquarium, once completed, will not only provide employment opportunities to local youth but will also generate revenue for the state.

It was given out that project would provide an added tourist attraction in the vicinity of the Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens and world-famous Tulip Garden in the foothills of Zabarwan Mountain.

Dr Samoon directed the senior officers of concerned departments to make collective efforts to complete all requirements of this prestigious project as early as possible so that the work on the project to be started soon.