Modalities for establishing ELCs in schools discussed in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Election Authority on Monday discussed the modalities for establishment of Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) in educational institutions and communities not covered under formal education system.
According to an official, in this regard, a meeting of District Electoral Literacy Club (DELC) was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad, (District Election Officer) attended by EROs, Deputy DEO, DIO, Nodal Officer Training Management, Nodal Officer SVEEP, AEROs and District Level Master Trainers.
The DEO called for imparting mandated training to Nodal Officers of ELCs and Chunav Pathshalas as per guidelines of Election Commission of India.
He instructed for making communities outside formal education system aware about electoral processes and democratic political culture, besides imparting hands-on- experience to ELC members regarding EVMs, VVPAT and registration.
The DEO laid special emphasis on creating awareness and holding demonstrations for voters especially new and future voters to inform them about tempering proof mechanism of EVMs.
Earlier, Nodal Officer, SVEEP, Waqar Talib briefed that as part of SVEEP-III programme of ECI, the ELCs are being created to spread voter awareness and to enable voters to exercise the right to vote effectively by engaging them in interactive activities through hands-on-experience about electoral processes.
He said such interactive interventions through curricullar, extra-curricular and co-curricular activities are aimed at increasing awareness about electoral processes.
ELCs will be constituted in secondary and senior secondary schools for future voters whereas similar clubs will be formed in BGSBU and colleges for new voters for engaging them in hands-on experience in electoral literacy, the official said.
He said that the heads of educational institutions from across the district will constitute ELCs with students as members and these would be run by an executive committee constituted from among the students. One or two teachers from Humanities will act as Nodal officers and Mentors for the ELC while campus ambassador will act as its convener.
Chunav Paathshala constituted at polling station level with BLO as nodal officer will cater to those outside the formal education structures. Regular Chunav Pathshalas will be convened by at polling station level by respective BLOs, he added.
Meanwhile, DEO also reviewed the preparations for Special Summary Revision-2018 and directed EROs and AEROs to strictly adhere to timelines for each activity during SSR period, the official said further.