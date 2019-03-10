Modalities for decongesting Pulwama town discussed

March 10, 2019 |

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Chowdary Mohammad Yaseen along with Assistant Commissioner Revenue today visited main market Pulwama for evolving a mechanism to decongest the Pulwama town here today.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC said that District administration has decided to shift Bus stand to Drussu and a piece of land has already been identified for shifting of registered street vendors. He also said that the respective enforcement agencies will work tirelessly for decongesting the town in the shortest possible time

ADC sought cooperation from Traders Federation, Civil Society, social organisations and transporters to achieve desired result.

He was accompanied by Tehsildar Pulwama, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Pulwama and other concerned officer.