Mock exercise on EVM/VVPAT held at Udhampur

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As a part of ongoing preparation for ensuring smooth conduct of parliamentary Election 2019; a mock poll exercise was conducted by District Election Authority Udhampur under the supervision of District Election Officer, Dr. Piyush Singla in the SICOP office Complex Battal Ballian Udhampur here today.

As per an official, around 1200 votes were cast in the 5 percent EVMs/VVPAT chosen for the process. Representatives of various recognized political parties participated in the mock poll exercise.

After the first level checking (FLC), the mock poll was conducted on the polling gadgets like ballot unit, control unit and VVPAT. During the mock poll, the representatives of political parties present there were allowed to verify the correct functioning of Electronic Voting Machines. The representative after casting mock vote tallied and cross checked the proper functioning of EVM/VVPAT.

Later, the counting of votes was also held in presence of DEO and representatives of political parties expressed satisfaction with the whole mock poll process.

Among others, GM DIC, Suram Chand Sharma, who is also nodal officer of mock poll process , IAS Probationer, Santosh Sukhdeve, Deputy District Election Officer, Kusum Chib, and other officer besides representatives of different Political parties were present, the official added.