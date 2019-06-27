Mock drill held at Pahalgam

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ahead of Shri Amarnath Yatra, Table Top Exercise for mock drill of the Yatra was held at Pahalgam today.

On the occasion, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Consultant Retd Brig. Kuldeep Singh briefed about the objectives and scope of mock drill ahead of the Yatra for its smooth and successful conduct. He highlighted the challenges during the Yatra and the ways to deal with exigencies.

It was also given out that mock exercise shall be conducted at base camp Nunwan on 27th of June 2019 to access the preparedness and response mechanism of all stakeholders involved in the management of upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2019.

The consultant NDMA stressed for well planning, better coordination and better response among the various participating agencies including NDMA, SDRF, JK Police & other agencies. He urged upon all the officers to identify the gaps, prepare objective tasks, challenges, resources, problem areas & remedial measures to be taken in case of any eventuality. The consultant asked the concerned department to arrange two Hamilton saddles for each camp for the rescue of the Yatries during exigencies.

