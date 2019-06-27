About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mock drill held at Pahalgam

Ahead of Shri Amarnath Yatra, Table Top Exercise for mock drill of the Yatra was held at Pahalgam today.
On the occasion, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Consultant Retd Brig. Kuldeep Singh briefed about the objectives and scope of mock drill ahead of the Yatra for its smooth and successful conduct. He highlighted the challenges during the Yatra and the ways to deal with exigencies.
It was also given out that mock exercise shall be conducted at base camp Nunwan on 27th of June 2019 to access the preparedness and response mechanism of all stakeholders involved in the management of upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2019.
The consultant NDMA stressed for well planning, better coordination and better response among the various participating agencies including NDMA, SDRF, JK Police & other agencies. He urged upon all the officers to identify the gaps, prepare objective tasks, challenges, resources, problem areas & remedial measures to be taken in case of any eventuality. The consultant asked the concerned department to arrange two Hamilton saddles for each camp for the rescue of the Yatries during exigencies.

Latest News

Heat wave prevails in Jammu, MeT forecasts dry weather in state till J ...

Heat wave prevails in Jammu, MeT forecasts dry weather in state till J ...

Jun 26 | Agencies
35-yr-old man

35-yr-old man's body fished out of Chenab

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Let

Let's speak out strongly in favour of religious freedom: US Secretary ...

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Govt prepare Rs 153 cr action plan for forest fire control

Govt prepare Rs 153 cr action plan for forest fire control

Jun 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any ...

Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any ...

Jun 26 | Agencies
Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand lynching, says it pained him

Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand lynching, says it pained him

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangement for Amarnath yatr ...

Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangement for Amarnath yatr ...

Jun 26 | Agencies

'Mohalla' committees to tackle drug menace in Jammu

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
PDD linemen assaulted in Jammu

PDD linemen assaulted in Jammu

Jun 26 | Agencies
Tourism has come to standstill in valley: Tarigmi

Tourism has come to standstill in valley: Tarigmi

Jun 26 | Rising Kashmir News
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

Jun 26 | RK Web News
India

India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat endorsed by Asia Pacif ...

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Tral gunfight: Killed millitant was affiliated with Zakir Musa group

Tral gunfight: Killed millitant was affiliated with Zakir Musa group

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
25-year-old pregnant woman dies in Anantnag, family alleges doctors

25-year-old pregnant woman dies in Anantnag, family alleges doctors' n ...

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
Countries pledge $110 million for UN Palestinian agency

Countries pledge $110 million for UN Palestinian agency

Jun 26 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Tractor driver dies, another injured in Kangan road accident

Tractor driver dies, another injured in Kangan road accident

Jun 26 | Umar Raina
Militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
Clashes erupt in Tral town

Clashes erupt in Tral town

Jun 26 | Javid Sofi
US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate weighty G20

US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate weighty G20

Jun 26 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Gunfight rages in Tral forests

Gunfight rages in Tral forests

Jun 26 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mock drill held at Pahalgam

              

Ahead of Shri Amarnath Yatra, Table Top Exercise for mock drill of the Yatra was held at Pahalgam today.
On the occasion, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Consultant Retd Brig. Kuldeep Singh briefed about the objectives and scope of mock drill ahead of the Yatra for its smooth and successful conduct. He highlighted the challenges during the Yatra and the ways to deal with exigencies.
It was also given out that mock exercise shall be conducted at base camp Nunwan on 27th of June 2019 to access the preparedness and response mechanism of all stakeholders involved in the management of upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2019.
The consultant NDMA stressed for well planning, better coordination and better response among the various participating agencies including NDMA, SDRF, JK Police & other agencies. He urged upon all the officers to identify the gaps, prepare objective tasks, challenges, resources, problem areas & remedial measures to be taken in case of any eventuality. The consultant asked the concerned department to arrange two Hamilton saddles for each camp for the rescue of the Yatries during exigencies.

News From Rising Kashmir

;