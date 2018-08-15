About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mobile telephony services resumed

Published at August 15, 2018 11:21 AM 0Comment(s)1371views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities have restored the mobile telephony services which were suspended since early morning today in the wake up to Independence Day functions in the Valley.

However, the mobile internet services continue to remain barred throughout the Valley.

 Meanwhile, Kashmir Valley is observing complete shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership against Independence Day celebrations in the state.

All shops, business establishments along with traffic both private and public remained off the roads In Srinagar and other districts of the Valley.
 
In view of the security for the Independence Day functions police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength in Srinagar city and elsewhere in the Valley also.

Barricades have been erected on all roads leading to the main Independence Day parade venue at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium.

