Mobile telephony services resumed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Authorities have restored the mobile telephony services which were suspended since early morning today in the wake up to Independence Day functions in the Valley.
However, the mobile internet services continue to remain barred throughout the Valley.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Valley is observing complete shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership against Independence Day celebrations in the state.
Barricades have been erected on all roads leading to the main Independence Day parade venue at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium.