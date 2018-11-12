While the rampant use of mobile phones in offices (in public as well as private sector) has been flagged as a concern, it is turning out to be alarming in the case of schools and colleges. There has hardly been any effort from the government, be it the state or the centre, to restrict the use of mobile phones in offices. People who visit government offices often complain that employees/public servants are busy on their mobile phones and spend a lot of time on personal calls during official working hours. Unrestricted use of mobile phones in offices reduces the average work time of officials, and at the same time it affects the health of public servants as well as people. Although experts have not reached to any conclusion regarding the use of mobile phones and its impact on health, the rampant use surely has been found a culprit in numerous cases – e.g., addiction and selfie accidents. The worst case scenario is the unrestricted use of mobile phones in schools and colleges. It has come to light that several schools in Srinagar city allow mobile phones to be carried and used by students in the school. The same has been seen in colleges in different districts of the state. There is a need to have a clear policy on the use of mobile phones in education institutes across the state. But before that the policy makers and academicians must answer the question – is it really important for students to carry and use phones in schools and colleges. Before the advent of mobile phones and related technology, schools and colleges functioned in the best possible ways that one can argue. While many schools and colleges treat it as a disciplinary issue, it needs to be reckoned as more than that. Some education institutes allow students to carry/possess mobile phones but restrict their use, particularly in classrooms, while as others have adopted stricter policy. It is time that education authorities come out with a clear policy on the mobile phone use in the institutes. Also the authorities must suggest the action to school and college authorities to be taken in case a student violates the norms. In government offices also the rampant use of mobile phones by officials need to be curbed. It is unbecoming on the part of public servants to spend time on attending personal calls during official working hours. Government needs to find a way to stop it and take strict action against the violators.