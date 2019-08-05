Mobile phone, internet services suspended in Kashmir

August 05, 2019 06:48:00 | Agencies

Mobile internet services of all cellular companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been suspended on Sunday night in the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar.

The internet services has been suspended as a precautionary measure, official sources said.

The cellular companies have informed their subscribers that the services would remain suspended till further orders.

On Monday mobile phone services were also barred.