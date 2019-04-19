Mobile internet, train services resume in Kashmir

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mobile internet and train service resumed in Kashmir, Friday, after being suspended on Thursday for "security reasons" due to polls in Srinagar constituency.

Mobile internet services were resumed Thursday night while officials said train services have also been resumed after fresh advisory.

An official said railway department is acting on the advice of local administration, particularly police, who are taking the decision to suspend or resume train service after taking into consideration the safety and security of passengers, rail employees and property.