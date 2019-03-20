Mobile Internet speed chocked in Kashmir parts

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Internet service on mobile phones was chocked in parts of Kashmir valley on Wednesday following a strike call by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the custodial killing of a teacher.

The internet service has been throttled to 2G from high-speed 4G in central Kashmir's Budgam and Srinagar districts.

On Tuesday Rizwan Assad Pandith of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district died in police custody.

A magisterial probe has been ordered in the incident.

Pandit was detained by police from his house some days back in connection with an investigation of a militancy case.