Mobile internet service snapped in Srinagar

April 18, 2019 | Agencies

Mobile internet services were suspended on Thursday in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency(PC), spread over three central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Badgam and Ganderbal, which are going to polls today.

Official sources said the mobile internet service was suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of rumours.

However, Broadband and point-to-point internet service was working normally.

Mobile internet service of all cellular companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), was suspended early this morning in Srinagar PC consisting of 15 Assembly segments. Service providers informed their customer that as per government directions internet service has been suspended in your area today.

Telecom company Airtel in a message in the wee hours today to its customers said “ Dear Customers , As per the Government instructions, the internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area”.

Snapping of internet service has badly affected professionals, including doctors and journalists besides students.

However, media persons, covering the polls will be hit most due to snapping of mobile internet. We have to go to office and file our poll stories, the journalists said adding at least media persons should be exempted from the ban of mobile internet.