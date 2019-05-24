About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 24, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Mobile internet service remains suspended in Kashmir

Internet service on mobile phones remain suspended across Kashmir in the aftermath of killing of a top militant Zakir Moosa in a gunfight with the government forces in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama disrict on Thursday night. 

An official said that the service was suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent tensions from spiralling.

Moosa, the chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Dadsara  village in Tral.  

