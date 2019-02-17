Mobile Internet remains suspended in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Internet service on mobile phones was suspended in Kashmir valley following a shutdown call against attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of India.
The service, an official said, was suspended night as a precautionary measure to prevent circulation of content that could disturb law and order situation in the valley following mob attacks in Jammu.
A complete shutdown is being observed in Kashmir valley on Sunday to protest against the attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of India.
All shops and business establishments are closed in Srinagar and other parts of Valley, while public transport is also off the roads.
On Saturday Kashmir Traders Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and others trade bodies in Valley jointly called for shutdown against attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of India.
On Friday, several vehicles of Kashmiris were torched and damaged by mobs in Jammu following Thursday's Fidayeen attack on CRPF at Lethpora in which 40 CRPF men were killed.