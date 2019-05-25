Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25, 2019 | Agencies

Mobile internet of all Cellular companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), remained suspended as a precautionary measure for the second day on Saturday in the Kashmir valley, where Ansar Gazwatul Hind chief Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter by government forces in Pulwama district on Thursday-Friday.



However, BSNL Broadband and point-to-point internet service, being provided by private companies, were working normally.

Mobile internet service was suspended after it was reported that Zakir Musa was trapped at Dadsar Tral in Pulwama on Thursday night.

The Cellular companies have informed their customers that as per government instructions, the internet service has been temporarily stopped in your area.

However, suspension of mobile internet has badly affected media persons and students besides other professionals, including doctors.