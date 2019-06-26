Mobile App developed for yatra

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To enable pilgrims intending to undertake Amarnath yatra, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has introduced a new mobile based application for the yatris.

The app is designed and developed by National E-Governance Division ( NeGD) of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeITY), Government of India.

The spokesperson of the Shrine Board informed that the App provides important information for Yatris to facilitate planning their Yatra, facilities available in cave shrine area, weather forecast, how to reach, Do’s & Don’ts, health advisory, information and tips, general enquiry, links for online heli ticket booking etc. Other than this, the app incorporates special features of SOS call alert system, Live tracking of yatris, push notification etc. Yatris may Login into the app through their yatra permit Form no. and may allow the app to access the device location for enabling their live tracking. This feature will help the Shrine Board to locate the Yatris using this app.

He further informed the yatris can download this app from Google Play store where it is available by name “ Shri Amarnathji Yatra” , Meity, Government of India; as the app is uploaded through official handle of MeITY, GOI. Yatris can also download the app through the link http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncog.shriamarnath&hl=IT .