Dear Editor,
Another heinous incident of mob-lynching occurred in Surat Gujarat, but this time mob-lynching was not for the sake of religion or by cow vigilants rather in the name of language, in contemplation of hailing from other state. A migrant from Bihar who had been living in Surat for the past 15 years was allegedly beaten to death with rods by an enraged mob. This murder was followed by an alleged rape incident, which has caused more than 50,000 of Hindi-speaking migrant workers to flee the state in last couple of weeks over fears of attacks. Gujarat has reported more than 70 incidents of hate-crime against migrants, including the propagation of hate messages on social media, more than 600 persons have been arrested so far, but still administration has failed to control spread of violence. We urge the central government and the Gujarat and Bihar administrations to take steps to control the spread of violence that has been unleashed on migrants. It is a bigger threat for the nation than terror. How can we become superpower of the world with such prejudices!
Ibne Qasim