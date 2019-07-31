About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

MMU expresses concern over profiling of mosques in Srinagar

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the valley’s biggest conglomerate of Ulemas scholars’ imams and khateebs headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has expressed serious concern over the government orders regarding profiling of mosque committees Imams and khateebs.

MMU said such orders create suspicion which only further vitiates the situation on the ground in the valley. 

A joint  statement in this regard was issued by at least 40 top Ulemas, clerics and heads from various schools of thought that include head of MMU,  Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Grand Mufti of Kashmir Mufti Nasirul Islam Farooqi, Moulana Rehmatullah Mir Qasimi Moulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, Dr Abdul Lateef Al-Qandi, Moulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, Aga Syed Hassan Al-Mousivi Al Safavi, Moulana Showkat Hussain Keng,  Mufti Nazir Ahmed Qasimi,  Moulana Khursheed Ahmed Qanoongo,  Moulana Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Noori, Moulana Muhammad Shafi Makki, Moulana Muhammad Taha Andrabi, Moulana Tariq Ahmed Dar,  Moulana Fayaz Ahmed Shah, Moulana Javaid Ahmed Qasimi, Moulana Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Moulana Nasrullah Shah, Moulana Qazi Muhamamd Yasin, Mufti Muhammad Mehrajudin, Syed Muhammad Shabir Qami, Mufti Ziyul Haq  Nazimi,  Moulanad Syed adul Lateef Bukhari, Professor Muhammad Tayib Kamili, Moulana Ali Akbar, Moulana Mushtaq Naqshbandi, Peerzada Moulvi Akhzar Husain,  Moulana Abdur Rashid Amini, Moulvi Nizamul Haq Nadvi,  Moulana Aijaz Ahmed Lone,  MOulana Nisar Ahmed Raja, Muifti Aijaz Ahmed Masoordi, Moulvi Abdul Baseer, Moulana Muhammad Anzar Qasimi, Moulana Syed Anayatullah,  Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon,  Qari Muhammad Aslam, Moulana Mudasir Nazir,  Moulana Showkat Ahmed Rashidi, Moulana Manzoor Ahmed , Moulana Bashir Raza,  Moulana Ghulam Muhammad, Moulana Ishtiyaq Ahmed, Moulana Hilal Ahmed, Moulana Peerzada Abdul Hameed Shah and Moulana M S Rehman Shams.

“All masjids belonging to all sects across the valley are sacred to the people and evoke strong emotions as it is here that Muslims bow their heads before the Almighty five times a day,” MMU said in a statement.

They said mosques are not only places of worship but also basic learning centres imparting knowledge of Islam and preaching principles of humanity.

The mosques across Kashmir are known as centres for spreading the message of communal harmony, tolerance, and social awakening, MMU said.

The statement said that any move of profiling masjids etc will deeply hurt the religious sentiments of people and would evoke a strong response from them. 

MMU said that it will observe the situation closely and a meeting would be called to discuss the issue. 

