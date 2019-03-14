MMU calls off strike after Mirwaiz’s request

March 14, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

No change in Friday protests

Mutahida Majilis-e-Ulema (MMU) Wednesday called off the strike call for Saturday, March 16 on the request of Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

MMU, an amalgam of various religious organisations, had called shutdown in Kashmir on Saturday against the NIA’s summon to the Mirwaiz in an alleged funding case and ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, the Mirwaiz extended gratitude to MMU, traders and civil society for their “concern and support” but requested them to take back the strike call.

“Express my deep gratitude to Mutahida Ulema council J&K, the traders’ fraternity and the civil society members for their concern and support. I, however, request the Mutahida Ulema council to take back the hartal call for March 16 in this regard,” the Mirwaiz tweeted.

Soon after the Mirwaiz’s request, the MMU withdrew the strike call.

A statement issued by the office of Grand Mufti Azam Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said, “The call for the shutdown has been withdrawn at the Mirwaiz’s request.”

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said even though the strike call was withdrawn, protest on Friday after the congregational prayers is on schedule.

“It was out of respect for the Mirwaiz that the MMU decided to call off strike. He is our religious head and we hold him in high regard,” he said.

The Grand Mufti said the resolution passed in the MMU meeting on Tuesday would be passed during the Friday congregational prayers across Kashmir in all Masjids, shrines, and Imam Baras for seeking unanimous support of the people of Kashmir.

The NIA had asked the Mirwaiz to “report” for “examination” on March 11 at 10:30 am at its New Delhi headquarters in connection with an alleged funding case.

However, the Mirwaiz citing security reasons decided not to travel to New Delhi and asked the agency to shift the investigation process to Srinagar.

The NIA had, last month, carried out searches at the premises of the separatist leaders, including the Mirwaiz in connection with the case related to the “financing of militant groups” and separatist groups in Jammu Kashmir.

The NIA’s action against the Mirwaiz had evoked strong resentment from all spheres of life including the mainstream political parties.