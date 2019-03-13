MMU calls off March 16 strike after Mirwaiz's request

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mutahida Majilis-e-Ulema has called off the strike call on March 16, which was earlier issued against the NIA summon to chairman Hurriyat(M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

According to a statement MMU called off the strike in view of Mirwaiz’s request to withdraw the strike call on the said day.

Earlier, Mirwaiz had asked Mutahida Majilis-e-Ulema (MMU) to take back the strike call.

Mirwaiz also extended gratitude to Mutahida Ulema council, traders and civil society for their "concern and support".

MMU, an amalgam of various religious organisations, has called for a shutdown in Kashmir on Saturday (March 16) against the National Investigation Agency (NIA) summon to Mirwaiz and ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir.