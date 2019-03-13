MMU calls Friday protests, Saturday shutdown

March 13, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Passes resolution condemning NIA notice to Mirwaiz, ban on Jamaat, arrests of JAH leaders

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of various religious organisation, has called for a shutdown in Kashmir on Saturday (March 16) against the National Investigation Agency (NIA) notice to Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and ban on Jamaat-e-Islami.

The MMU also called for peaceful protests on Friday after the afternoon congregational prayers.

Addressing a news conference at Mirwaiz Manzil at Rajouri Kadal, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said NIA summoning the Mirwaiz to New Delhi was “unacceptable” and said the action was condemned by all religious organisations.

Nasir-ul-Islam threatened that any action against the Mirwaiz would have serious consequences on the ground.

“If NIA wants to examine the Mirwaiz, they should do it in Srinagar. Any untoward action will lead to an irrepressible situation for the government administration,” the Grand Mufti said.

Before the media interaction, the MMU held a meeting in which Imams, Khateebs and religious scholars from across Kashmir valley participated regarding the NIA notices sent to the Chairman of the Mutahida Ulema Council and Mirwaiz of Kashmir, Umar Farooq.

Those who participated in the meeting include Jammu Kashmir Majlis Itehaad-i-Millat, Ittihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Himayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tableeg-ul-Islam, Ahlibait Foundation, Darul Uloom Raheemiya Bandipora, Jamiat Ulema, Jamaat-e-Islami, Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiyaan, Karvan-e-Islami International, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, Muslim Personal Law Board Jammu and Kashmir, Darul Iftah Wal Qaza Shariat Islami Bijbehara, Idara Mohsin Aalmeen International, Aastan-i-Aalia Peer Dastageer Sahib Khanyar, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, and Rabita Aimah Masajid Jammu and Kashmir.

The umbrella body of Ulemas also passed a resolution condemning the NIA’s notice to the Mirwaiz, ban on Jammat, arrests of Jamiat Ahle Hadith (JAH) leaders and the “repressive measures” of Delhi against Kashmiris.

The MMU also decided that the same resolution would be passed during the Friday congregational prayers across Kashmir in all Masjids, shrines, and Imams Baras for seeking unanimous support of the people of Kashmir.

Nasir-ul-Islam said religious organisations had also decided that all their preachers in their respective Masjids on Friday would only give sermon about the ongoing onslaught on the Muslim identity in the Valley.

The Grand Mufti also pitched for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.

“We all want Kashmir issue be resolved amicably. Violence is no solution,” Nasir-ul-Islam said. “India and Pakistan should come to talking terms to address Kashmir issue. NIA can’t solve it. Such tactics will only result in bloodshed on the streets.”