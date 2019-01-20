MMJHS hosts heritage walk for IIT students

Jammu, January 19:
Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society (MMJHS) Saturday organizes Weekly Heritage Walk Series involving students and staff of Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu( Jagti Nagrota).
Around 22 students of IIT Jammu, Jagti Nagrota along with faculty, Dr. Quleen Kaur Bijral, H.O.D, participated in the Weekly Heritage Walk.
The members of Heritage Society alongwith the Consultant and staff members of the Dogra Art Museum, Kirpal Singh presented a guided tour to the students.
Executive Director, MMJHS, Deepika K Sharma thanked the faculty and students of IIT Jammu, Jagti for such an endeavour to participate in the event with full enthusiasm and interest.
She emphasized that such a gesture to get involved in legacy of the state and its rich heritage is a welcome step on the part of the youth.
“Since the participating students were from various states of India, this would be a great step forward to transmit the glory of our rich legacy all over the nation” Deepika Sharma said.
Meanwhile, MMJHS presented brochures and Wall Calendars to the participants alongwith light refreshment.