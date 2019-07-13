MMINSR holds 6th Annual Day

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mader-e-Meharban Institute of Nursing Sciences and Research (MMINSR), Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar organized today its “6th Annual Day” at SKIMS Auditorium. The Annual Day preceded by three-day Seminar on “An update on perspectives in Maternal and Reproductive health” with focus on Maternal Health Nursing.

Director, SKIMS, Prof. Omar Javed Shah, who was Chief Guest on the occasion assured full support and said all required facilities will be provided to the Nursing Institute as the academics is the top priority at SKIMS. The institute deserves appropriate attention for its growth and development, he added.

Organizing Chairman, Principal, Mader-e-Meharban Institute of Nursing Sciences and Research, Prof. Dilshada Wani gave a detailed account on maternal health scenario at national level. She stressed for female education for best healthcare practices.

Organizing Secretary, Ruqaia Shah also spoke on the occasion and welcomed all the guests who were present on the occasion.