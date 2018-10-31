MMDRAR: HC directs Govt to implement existing safety measures

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday directed the government to implement the existing safety measures as provided under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Rules.
While hearing a Public Interest Litigation on Stone Crushers, the Division Bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the authorities to implement the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Rules with regard to the safety measures being taken for the safety of the Mines, Mine workers and the Mining Property in the State. The court observed that the affidavit filed by the respondents (state government) does not disclose the safety measures as was directed but the affidavit talks of the rules and the laws on the subject that the state is bound to ensure the safety of their Mines, Mine Workers and the Mining Property in accordance with the safety measures as are provided under these rules and law. The court said that the information sought by it is not furnished. The learned senior Advocate General B.A Dar for respondent submitted the checklist and affidavit before the court. Dar sought time to supply the details with reference to the safety measures being taken for the safety of Mines, Mine workers and the Mining Property in the state as asked by the court. Dar also informed the court that the details in respect of the appointments made for different positions in the mining activities with particulars of their position and qualification have been furnished. Learned senior counsel, M I Qadiri for the petitioner also sought time to respond to the affidavit submitted by the respondent before the court.
The court directed the Advocate Solicitor General of India, T. M. Shamsi, to file the affidavit in tune with the directions passed in terms of order dated August 28, 2018.
The court granted four weeks’ time to respondents to file their response and affidavit and listed the next hearing on November 22, 2018. Earlier, the court had directed the state government to file the affidavit with regard to implementation of existing safety measures as provided under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Rules. Previously, in terms of order passed on September 18, 2018 the state respondents had sought extension in time to file the affidavit in compliance to order dated August 28, 2018 and the respondents were granted four weeks’ time for the purpose. Moreover, the court dismissed the application seeking to declare the SRO 267 as unconstitutional to the extent of making amendments in clause XL VII of Rule 2 by virtue of which the candidates possessed of Chemical Engineering and post-graduation in Chemistry have been excluded from holding the post of District Mineral Officers. The court said the application does not fall within the domain of the PIL and the issue being purely a service matter requires to be projected separately under appropriate proceedings. “The application, therefore, does not deserve consideration, and is dismissed as such,” the court said. The PIL filed by The Peoples Forum states that the State of J&K has vast natural mineral resources throughout the State which include limestone suitable for manufacture of cement, chiselled limestone, Fundai limestone, Hamam limestone, Magnesite deposits in Katra-Panthal area of Jammu province. “Bauxite deposits of Udhampur district, Gypsum deposits of Doda and Uri Baramulla, Marble deposits in Kupwara district, Granite deposits in Kargil, Kangan, Baramulla, Udhampur and also billion tonnes of minor minerals like Sand, Bajri, Nallah Boulders which are available in river Chenab, Tawi river, river Jhelum and other tributaries besides Karewa deposits of clay in Kashmir Valley million tonnes of clay extracted for brick kilns, construction of roads and highways as well as railway tracks and other prestigious projects of State and mainly huge quantity of clay is extracted from Anantnag, Budgam and Pulwama districts in Kashmir,” the PIL states.
The minerals of the State, as per the Act, are classified as major minerals which include limestone, iron-ore, manganese ore, bauxite etc and minor minerals like nallah boulders, sand, bajri, clay and building stone, masonry stones etc.
Underscoring the importance of these mineral which are required for developmental works, petitioner submits that the same time environment and the landscape is required to be maintained while extracting such minerals and no harm and damage is required to be caused to them.
It is mentioned that all required steps be taken to preserve and maintain deposits and health of mines as also environment, ecology, landscape and habitation around the mines be preserved. Petitioner seeks that authorities be directed to take effective steps for curtailing, restricting and arresting illegal mining across the state.