MLCs, public delegations call on Sharma

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 03:
Members of Legislative Council, public deputations and scores of individuals called on Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma here on Thursday and sought redressal of their issues.
According to an official, MLC Vikram Randhawa, leading a delegation of residents of village Channi, Mansar demanded inclusion of the said village into Samba District.
The residents of the village said that they are facing severe problems as their village has been wrongly included in Udhampur District. They put up the demand to rectify the mistake and include their village into Samba district, the official said.
The Advisor instructed the concerned department to study and examine the background of the matter for taking appropriate steps.
Meanwhile, MLC Girdhari Lal Raina met the Advisor and brought issues of the Kashmiri migrants to his notice. He put forth several issues pertaining to relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction including transit accommodation, Vessoo quarters, Jagti Hospital upgradation and improvement of health services in Jagti Township, encroachment of migrants’ immovable properties, issues of transformers, UEED drainage in Hazuri Bagh, Anand Nagar Bohri, Jammu and alike.
While interacting with the Legislators, the Advisor said that all the genuine issues put forth by them will be taken up with the concerned authorities for redressal.
Later, a deputation of Sunrise Educational Trust met the Advisor and demanded allotment of land to the trust.
A deputation of Jammu and Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee demanded one-time settlement of PaJK Displaced Persons.
A delegation of MBBS students Jammu (internship) put forth issue of stipend hike while a delegation of Draftsman Association apprised about the issues pertaining to their promotion and DPC.
Several other deputations including residents of Ramkote, Billawar, NYC Kathua, State Patwar Association besides a number of individuals met the Advisor and projected their issues and sought redressal of the same, the official added.