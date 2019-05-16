MLC Bhat, Er Rasheed, G H Mir meet Governor

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Saif-Ud-Din Bhat, MLC, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today and discussed with him various issues of public importance.

Er. Rasheed, former MLA, also met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan and shared his perspective relating to certain issues of public importance.

G.H. Mir, former Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik. Mir held discussions with Governor about the challenges in the State and the steps required for engendering conditions which can lead to sustained peace and normalcy.