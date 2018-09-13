MLAs demand regularization of SSA teachers

Srinagar:
Scores of MLAs including CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami PDF leader and MLA Khansahib Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen and DP (N) chief and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir today urged Governor, Satya Pal Malik, to regularize Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers.
Thousands of teachers in the state, hired under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), are on an indefinite strike to protest against the government for adopting delaying tactics in implementing benefits of the 7th pay commission to them and delinking their salaries from the component paid by the union ministry of human resource development.
The teachers have been protesting ever since the previous PDP-led coalition government implemented 7th pay commission for all state government employees except SSA teachers, head teachers and RMSA masters. Implementation of 7th pay commission and delinking their salaries from the component paid by the union ministry of human resource development is legitimate and legal right of SSA teachers, head teachers and RMSA masters. The best way to end the crisis is to regularize all SSA teachers as General Line Teachers so that the problem gets solved once for all. Due to the strike not only students are suffering, but teachers are being humiliated everyday on roads. A teacher not only has a significant role in the making of an individual human being, but in the making of a society, a nation and the world at large.