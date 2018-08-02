MLA Shopian warns against tinkering with Article 35A

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian:
MLA Shopian Mohammad Yousuf Bhat has warned against tinkering with Article 35A of the constitution, that guarantees special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir, amid rising sense of unease ahead of hearing in the Supreme Court on August 06.
Bhat said fiddling with the article will have devastating implications, besides it would reopen the question of state’s accession with the union of India and would invalidate the constitutional bridge between the state and Indian union.
He said, article 35A is an article of faith and any attempt to tinker with it, would have disastrous and catastrophic results, “which is bound to endanger the relationship of the state with Indian union, besides it has the potential to aggravate the situation in Kashmir and could even lead to revolt”.
“We are at the verge of losing our existence as well as our identity, the state subject law has to be protected at any cost and no tampering with his law would ever be tolerated.”
Keeping in view the sensitivities of the issue, Bhat appealed all the political parties irrespective of their political ideologies to exhibit maturity, forget their differences and unite to defend this article.