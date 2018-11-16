MLA Shopian expresses anguish over pesky power supply

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 15:
MLA Shopian Adv. Mohd Yousuf Bhat has expressed anguish over the pesky power supply in Shopian. The power scenario in Shopian has worsened since last snowfall and has taken the toll on the entire population of the district.
In a statement, Adv Mohd Yousuf Bhat said, “It is surprising to see that few inches of snow has disrupted the power supply. The entire district is facing erratic power supply and administration is invisible on the ground”.
“The frequency of power cuts in entire district has increased and has pushed the whole population of the district in darkness, with no indication of improvement in the near future. The power cuts are more frequent and extended during the evening hours. The situation in the rural areas is far worse and most of the villages don't get electricity for days together,” MLA said.
“People of Shopian are paying electricity dues properly and in time, and yet are reeling under darkness. The administration had promised it would supply uninterrupted electricity in few days but the same has proved to be a hoax,” Bhat added.
He warned that if the Power Development Department fails to supply uninterrupted electricity to the people, then the business community will be forced to come on roads. While extending his full support to the bandh call called by Traders Federation Shopian, MLA impressed upon the government administration to intervene and get the power supply restored to this hill district as unscheduled power cuts are adding to the miseries of the local population in this chilly winter. (KNS)