MLA Langate leads protest in Handwara over Kulgam killings

Rasheed calls for ‘joint strategy” to save Kashmir from “bloodbath”
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
MLA Langate and Awami Itihad Party (AIP) chief Er Rasheed Monday led a protest march in north Kashmir’s Handwara town against the killings of seven civilians in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.
In a statement issued by AIP said despite restrictions hundreds joined protest march against Kulgam Killings at Handwara.
“Protesters were seeking end to bloodshed and resolution to Kashmir dispute. Protesters with black flags and play cards marched towards main Chowk Handwara raising strong slogans in favour of plebiscite and against state terrorism,” said the statement.
Addressing the gathering at main Chowk Handwara, Er. Rasheed reiterated that Kashmiris are not enemies of peace but cannot surrender their legitimate rights.
“It is shameful that rather taking permanent measures to resolve Kashmir dispute forever, New Delhi and its proxies are busy in distorting the facts and accusing Kashmiris who are the worst victims of state terrorism. Whatsoever happened in Kulgam should be condemned by all and there is no excuse to justify these killings,” state statement quoted Rasheed as having said.
Er. Rasheed urged political parties not to “disgrace” the people further and make out a joint strategy to save Kashmir from further bloodbath.
“It is failure of the political leadership that New Delhi is enjoying our killings and political parties are strengthening their vote bank from Srinagar to New Delhi over dead bodies of Kashmiris”.
He accused police of “forgetting its basic duties and doing worst to its own people.”
“Someday the local cops may realize that all what they are doing is shameful but till then it may be too late and the gap between masses and the local cops may become unbridgeable. The local cops will have to give up arrogance and understand that J&K dispute is not about silencing Kashmiris through the barrel of the gun but a political dispute that needs a political resolution through Right to Self Determination,” said the statement.
Later protesters, the statement reads, tried to march further but were stopped by a heavy contingent of Police and CRPF and Er. Rasheed along with few colleagues were taken into custody and lodged in police station Handwara.