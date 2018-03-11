About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

MLA Kulgam's house attacked

Unknown persons on Sunday evening lobbed a grenade on the house of Abdul Majeed Paddar.

Official said that suspected militants at around 7:05 pm hurled the grenade which exploded near the MLA’s House in Damhal village of southern Kulgam district.

“In the blast, windowpanes of the house suffered minor damage”.

The security guards retaliated with firing; however no one suffered injuries in the incident, they said, adding that the MLA was not present at the time of the attack.

A police officer confirmed the attack and said that a search operation was immediately launched to nab the attackers. (GNS)

