MLA Khanyar raises issues of public importance in DDB meeting

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 15:
Former Minister and MLA Khanyar Ali Muhammad Sagar Tuesday raised various issues of greater public importance during the District Development Board meeting held here.
In a statement Sagar said he submitted the list of projects abandoned during late Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s regime.
“I was assured in the previous District Development Board meetings that necessary action will be taken for initiating these works on priority basis, but unfortunately nothing is visible as far as concrete action is concerned. Again last year when Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti chaired the meeting I made mention of these projects and requested that authorities should be directed to start working on these projects immediately. Assembly Segments should not be discriminated on political grounds as this causes mistrust in the governance and the institutions of a democratic system,” said Sagar.
He said 23 projects/works which have been brought to halt for unknown reasons. These mainly include Maharaj Gunj, Zaina Kadal developmental projects, Khan-kahi Moula beautification and development project, widening of Road Projects Khan-kahi Moula on way to Zaina Kadal from Bhori Kadal to Nowhatta Chowk, beautification and Development of historical Jamia Masjid and development of its surroundings, completion of second phase of graveyard Malkhah, which is the central cemetery, Dastgeer Sahib development and expansion of project and widening of KZP Road, martyr's graveyard projects of Naqshband Sahib and Community centre cum Conference hall, Road Projects widening from Aali Kadal chowk to Nawa Kadal, development of Water bodies of Baba Demb, Nowpora Projects, Second Phase of JLNM Hospital, Srinagar, four sewage /drainage projects of Khanyar which are pending in Housing Department, completion of Community centre and Marriage Halls at Koolipora Brarinambal, Daulatabad, Kawdara, Bohri Kadal, Baba Demb, Bulbul Lankar, Roshangar Mohalla, Nowhatta Malik Sahab, Zaina Kadal, Mir Masjid(Bangladesh) Khanyar and Rada Pora, completion of the college building Baghi Dilawar Khan and Community Centre/Marriage hall, development of public park near Sheeraz Cinema at Raiteng, Bab-Ul-Iqbal City Gate Project, devastation of Dal dwellers, fire station at M.R.Gunj, Beautification of Mahraj Gunj and Budshah Tomb, completion of hospital building at Mahraj Gunj.