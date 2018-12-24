MLA hostels, Police, Govt deptts not paying water charges

PHE has Rs 42-43 crore outstanding with Govt deptts, domestic connections
PHE has Rs 42-43 crore outstanding with Govt deptts, domestic connections
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec 23:
The Public Health Engineering (PHE) department is likely to disconnect the water connections of Members of the Legislative Assembly hostels and other government departments that owe the PHE department water charges tantamount to crores of rupees.
Till March this year, the MLA hostels owed Rs 61,24 lakh to the PHE department on account of water charges and the concerned.
Now the PHE officials have threatened disconnecting the water lines if the MLA hostels fail to pay the water charges before 2018-19 financial year end.
Apart from MLA hostels, other departments including Education, Health, Police and Municipality also owe huge amount to the PHE department in the form of water charges.
In healthcare, SMHS Hospital is the top defaulter that owes the PHE department more than Rs 37 lakh till March 2018.
Similarly, the LD Hospital, Srinagar also owes Rs 30 lakh and GB Pant Hospital Rs 11.54 lakh in the form of water charges to the department and were supposed to pay that amount by March 2018 end.
Top officials of the PHE department said MLA hostels, hospitals, schools and Police were yet to pay water charges.
Likewise, the Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar and Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) Hospital, Srinagar owe Rs 11 lakh each to the PHE department while the Bone and Joint Hospital owes Rs 1.88 lakh.
In the Education department, three colleges in Srinagar including Kashmir Government Polytechnic (KGP), S P College, Women’s College MA Road owes Rs 22 lakh to the PHE department.
SP College owes Rs 12.72 lakh, KGP Rs 4.35 lakh, and Women’s College Rs 4.90 lakh.
Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) owe PHE Rs 11.72 lakh while Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Rs 2.74 lakh.
Floriculture department owes Rs 22.84 lakh up to March 2018 and the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) owes Rs 3.90 lakh to the department.
The J&K Police department also owes PHE department Rs 13.94 lakh while the Wakf Board owes Rs 7.26 lakh and the AG’s Office owes Rs 6.79 lakh.
A total of 33 government departments till March 2018 end owed the PHE department Rs 2.94 crore in the form of water charges.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, PHE Chief Engineer Abdul Wahid said, “Tentatively, Rs 50 crore are outstanding with the domestic and government offices and so far the department has collected Rs 7 to 8 crore from many government departments as well as from domestic connections.”
He said PHE department had made five teams to collect the water liabilities from the respective departments.
“So far we have not received the pending amount from the government departments and the full data of the liabilities will be sorted out till March 2019,” Wahid said.
Appealing the private, government and domestic water collection holders to pay the pending amount till March 2019, he said, “If they failed to pay, we will disconnect their connections for sure.”