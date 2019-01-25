ML, SM, NF pay tribute to slain militants

Srinagar, Jan 24:
Muslim League chairman Mushtaq-ul-Islam paid rich tributes to slain youth in Budgam, Shopian and Binner Baramulla. In a statement on Thursday, he said all these youth convey a message that they will never surrender despite all atrocities and excesses.
He said every day our youth are sacrificing their precious lives for the sacred cause making all of us duty bound to safeguard these sacrifices with utmost commitment and dedication to pursue this cause
Referring to highly qualified youth Dr Rafi, Dr Manan, Dr Shams ul Haq, Sabzar Ahmad he said, “They instead of preferring or pursuing worldly gains preferred to join freedom struggle. They achieved what they were aspiring for.” Paying tributes to slain LeT militant including Shoaib Akhoon of Khanpora, Mosin Mushtaq of Qazi Hamam and Nisar Darzi of Jamia Mohalla old town Baramulla Mushtaq ul Islam said, “Authorities despite trying all repressive and suppressive measures cannot suppress our sentiments.”
Mushtaq ul Islam prayed for speedy recovery of Muhammad Younis Faffu( Habakadal).
Meanwhile, the Salvation Movement (SM) spokesperson paid tribute to the militants killed in Baramullah and victims of Handwara massacre on its anniversary. He said the nation is indebted to safeguard the sacrifices of our youth who are making these sacrifices for the just cause of right to self-determination.
Jammu Kashmir National Front (NF) Deputy Chairman, Altaf Hussain Wani has also paid tributes to the slain militants. Wani said, “These brave hearts are determined to break the chains of slavery at any cost so it becomes obligatory upon every Kashmiri to protect the precious and priceless sacrifices.” National Front has also strongly condemned the assault on photojournalists by forces in south Kashmir.