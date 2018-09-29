ML pays tributes to slain militants

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28
Muslim League (ML) Friday paid glorious tributes to the militants of Tujar, Sopore who were killed in a gunbattle in Sopore. The spokesperson of League, said, “The sacrifices offered by the youth are the priceless assets for the ongoing freedom movement.” He further said, “All these martyrs conveyed a message that Kashmiri people will never surrender despite all atrocities and excesses perpetrated by the troops.” While paying rich tributes to the militants killed in Sopore, he reiterated the pledge “to take their mission to its logical end.” The spokesperson said, “Despite heavy odds, our youth are fighting against the forcible control with full devotion and extreme courage.” Blaming New Delhi for killings in Kashmir the spokesperson said, “Their insensitivity is the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed.” Meanwhile, the spokesman condemned the arrest of Secretary Bashir Ahmad Budgami and Mohammad Yousuf Bhat attached with the Legal Cell by Budgam Police Station on the eve of Panchayat elections. He termed the fresh wave of arrest spree of Hurriyat leaders, activists launched across the Valley as part of “political vendetta and revenge against them.”