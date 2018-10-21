ML pays tributes to militants killed in Fateh Kadal encounter

Rising Kashmir News
Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir Saturday organised a condolence meeting to pay rich tribute to Mehraj ud din Bangroo and his associates killed at Fateh Kadal encounter. The meeting was held under the leadership of Muslim League General Secretary Mohammad Rafeeq Ganaie.
According to a statement, the party spokesperson Sajad Ayoubi said in the meeting Abdul Majeed Al-madni, Advocate Zahid Ali, Mukhtar Ahmad Sufi, Haji Qadoos, Mufti Hilal Ahmad, Maulana Nisar, Bashir Irfaani, M Rafiq Owaisi, Maulana Ab Wahi, Bashir Kashmiri and Haroon Ahmad while throwing light on the resistance movement paid rich tribute to Mehraj ud din Bangroo and his associates killed during the encounter.
Leaders from Muslim League Zaroor Ahmad Kanna, Javed A Najar Shah Riyaz, Junaid A, and Tawseef A also participated in the meeting.
In its concluding speech M Rafeeq Ganaie while paying rich tribute to Mehraj ud din Bangroo said this nation will never forget the sacrifices given by the youth for right to self determination of people of Jammu and Kashmir.
He also said that youth have irrigated this movement with their blood.
He also threw light on the resolution of United Nations which the best and only solution to this dispute. He said by implementing the resolution passed in 1949 by consensus peace can be achieved not only in Jammu and Kashmir but in whole south Asia.
He also laid stress on the need to resolve this dispute as soon as possible because this is the biggest obstacle in the way of peace in South Asia and biggest threat to peace. He also said that India has crossed all the limits of brutality and is trying to suppress this sacred movement by military might.