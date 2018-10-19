ML, DM pays tributes to slain youth

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18:
Muslim League (ML) here on Thursday paid tributes to the slain militants killed in Fateh Kadal, Srinagar. The spokesperson of the League said a high-level delegation headed by the Party general secretary Mohammad Rafiq Ganie visited Fateh Kadal and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family of Mehraj u din Bangroo and Rais Ahmad.
Speaking on the Occasion Ganie said, “The sacrifices offered by the youth are the priceless assets for the ongoing movement and that it was because of the lingering Kashmir issue, the region is witnessing bloodshed each passing day.”
He said that all these youth conveyed a message that the Kashmiri people would never surrender despite all atrocities and excesses.
Blaming New Delhi Ganie said, “Their insensitivity and unconcern is the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed.”
He termed the fresh wave of arrest spree of Hurriyat leaders and activists launched across the Valley by the forces as part of political vendetta and revenge against them.
Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DM) also paid glowing tributes to the youth killed in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar on Wednesday. The women exclusive separatist party also paid tributes to Showkat Ahmad Bhat who was killed in Kakapora, Pulwama on Wednesday evening.
In a statement, party spokesperson said, “We salute the valor and the sacrifices of the youth who laid their lives for a sacred cause.” She said that sacrifices by the people of Kashmir will lead the struggle to its logical end.