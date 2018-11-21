ML condemns shifting of prisoners to outside jails

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 20:
Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir condemned the shifting of prisoners to outside jails and the treatment meted to the prisoners there. The spokesperson said that it's open violation of agreements made in Geneva convention 1929.
Muslim League spokesperson expressed deep anguish and concern over the “worsening” health condition of prisoners, saying, “They are being ill-treated and subjected to mental and physical torture in jails.”
The spokesman said, "That this is a gross violation of national and International laws which compel every country to abide by these rules and regulations to ensure the safety of every individual under custody.”
He also said that there is no permanent posting of doctors inside the jails nor the minimum requirement of basic dispensary is available. “It is sheer political vendetta that detainees in outside jail are ill-treated,” he said.
The spokesperson appealed to the United Nations, Red Cross, OIC , Amnesty International and other Human Rights Organizations to come to the “rescue” of these detainees take notice of this “lawlessness” to ensure better treatment , safety and early release of all the prisoners in different jails in state and outside jails.