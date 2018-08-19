ML condemns party leaders’ arrest

Srinagar:
Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir here on today Strongly condemned re- arresting of Vice Chairman of League Mohammad Yousuf Mir inside Premises of Central Jail Srinagar despite orders of release by High Court, after his PSA was Quashed, termed it Worst Kind of Human rights Violation.
League Spokesman Sajad Ayobi said that Mir was released after his PSA was Quashed by High Court, but instead of releasing him, they re- arrested League Vice Chairman inside Premises of jail speaks Worst form of State terrorism.
He said that the detention is illegal and no information about the fresh detention has been provided to the family members or the party by the police. J&K has been turned into a police state. Ayobi while Ridiculing state administration for their ‘brute approach, said that he was bailed out by court, however he was rearrested, and detained again.