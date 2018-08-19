About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ML condemns party leaders’ arrest

Published at August 19, 2018 01:25 AM 0Comment(s)81views


Srinagar:

 Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir here on today Strongly condemned re- arresting of Vice Chairman of League Mohammad Yousuf Mir inside Premises of Central Jail Srinagar despite orders of release by High Court, after his PSA was Quashed, termed it Worst Kind of Human rights Violation.
League Spokesman Sajad Ayobi said that Mir was released after his PSA was Quashed by High Court, but instead of releasing him, they re- arrested League Vice Chairman inside Premises of jail speaks Worst form of State terrorism.
He said that the detention is illegal and no information about the fresh detention has been provided to the family members or the party by the police. J&K has been turned into a police state. Ayobi while Ridiculing state administration for their ‘brute approach, said that he was bailed out by court, however he was rearrested, and detained again.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top