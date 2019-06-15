ML condemns Masrat’s remand to judicial custody

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Muslim League Jammu Kashmir condemned sending Masarat Aalam to judicial custody till July 12 in connection with what they call “fabricated” charges.

According to the ML spokesperson the patiala house court on Friday sent Masarat Alam, Asiya Andrabi and Shabir Shah to judicial custody till July 12 in connection with fabricated charges of terror funding case.

The spokesperson said that the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anil Antil sent the trio to judicial custody till July 12 after the NIA did not seek their custody.

He said Masrat Alam is behind bars continuously for the last 9 years, during which judicial houses itself have quashed his detention 37 times, “but rulers under the intoxication of the arrogance of their power and might have disobeyed the court orders.”

According to the spokesperson, “Authorities are detaining him under PSAs on frivolous charges, one after another, just to victimise him."

Muslim League spokesperson has stressed upon Human Rights Council, Redcross, Amenesty International, Bar Association Kashmir and all other Human Rights Organisations to take strong note of the detention of Masrat Aalam and play their role for his early release.