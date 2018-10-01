ML condemns arrest spree, ‘harassment’ of Baramulla jail inmates

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 30:
Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir Sunday condemned arrest spree across Kashmir Valley. In a statement ML spokesperson said that arresting innocents and booking them under PSA, harassment of inmates in Baramulla jail is ‘State terrorism and worst form of human rights violation.’
According to spokesman Sajad Ayobi, Gowhar Hussain Parray, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Hilal Ahmad Parray residents of Hajin Bandipora were arrested under baseless cases and later shifted to Kot Bhalwal and Hira Nagar Jail, Jammu. He said the forces across Kashmir have “unleashed a reign of terror.”
The spokesman said spree of arrests is going on unabated and hundreds of young, as well as old men are being put behind the bars. He said that villages, towns and localities of Kashmir especially in southern districts of Kashmir are witnessing a “reign of fresh arrests wherein family members of those in the armed and political struggle are being arrested.”