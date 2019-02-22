ML chairman condemns attacks on Kashmiris

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 21:
Chairman Muslim League (ML) Mushtaq ul Islam on Thursday condemned harassment, thrashing and “insensitive” action against Kashmiri businessmen and students in Jammu and outside the state. In a statement, he called it a handiwork of mischievous, fringe and fanatical elements.
Lashing at BJP led government, Mushtaq ul Islam said the present volatile situation is engineered by fanatical elements adding that fringe elements in India are hell bent to disturb harmony between different communities.
Mushtaq ul Islam said, “Inhuman, muscular and brutal response to Pulwama incident against Kashmiri employees in Jammu, students and traders in different cities of India and members of the minority community is a well-planned conspiracy against our movement.”
Muslim League chairman also condemned the Jaipur incident wherein one Pakistani prisoner was stoned to death, saying it is very sad and unfortunate.
Mushtaq ul Islam said that Kashmiri inmates in outside jails feel insecure as fringe elements and criminals lodged in these jails are highly prejudicial and harboring communal sentiments against Kashmiri prisoners.
He urged the international community to take necessary steps for the safety of Kashmiri prisoners, saying all Kashmiri prisoners should be lodged in a single jail for safety measures.