ML calls for election boycott

Srinagar, Oct 4:

 Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir Thursday appealed for the boycott of upcoming Urban Local bodies and Panchayat Elections. In a statement, the spokesperson of ML said, “Participation in the elections will mean that Kashmiris have forgotten the sacrifices of those who laid their lives for the freedom of Kashmir.”
He further said, “The election drama is a well-planned conspiracy against our movement in Jammu and Kashmir and everyone is duty bound to make the poll process ineffective.” He alleged that the polls were being used by the Government to "hoodwink" the international community.
The spokesperson said that India is using “election drama” to negate Kashmiri demand for self-determination and freedom. He said, “We all should keep away from this farce and boycott these elections in totality.” The spokesperson said that an exemplary boycott of these elections will deliver a message to India and to the international community that Kashmiris want “freedom” and that they will accept nothing less than freedom and right to self-determination.

